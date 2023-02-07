ADVERTISEMENT

Upgradation work at Tirupati railway station may be completed by February 2025

February 07, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The project has been undertaken, keeping in view the requirements of passengers for the next 40 years; a new entrance has been planned on the southern side of the station

A.D. Rangarajan

Concrete work in progress at the new building being constructed on the southern side of Tirupati railway station. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The South Central Railway (SCR) has undertaken the upgradation work pertaining to Tirupati railway station, keeping in view the requirements of the passengers for the next forty years.

The project, which started in May 2022, is progressing at a brisk pace and the work schedules are said to be on time. The work awarded under the Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode is expected to be completed by February 2025.

In an attempt to decongest the main entrance of the railway station on the northern side, a new entrance has been planned on the southern side after conducting a geological survey. Concreting of the foundation has been completed and work on the columns of the basement floor and retaining wall is under way.

Two new air concourses have been planned as part of the upgradation to handle the passengers. The concourses, measuring 35 metres wide, will connect all the platforms of the station to the northern and southern exits.

As on date, 20% of the work has been completed. SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain said that the project was being monitored regularly to eliminate hassles and complete the same within the deadline. The works are being undertaken to ensure the least inconvenience to passengers and train movements, he added.

