Updates on Forest dept. posts to be displayed on APPSC website

VIJAYAWADA

13 January 2021 00:35 IST

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has displayed on its website https://psc.ap.gov.in the list of qualified candidates for verification of original certificates from the walking and medical tests held from December 10 to 24 at Rajamahendravaram for the posts of Forest Range Officers, Forest Section Officer and Forest Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer in AP Forest Services.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Commission secretary P.S.R. Anjaneyulu said the Commission would host the schedule for the original certificates’ verification from January 18 to February 2 at 10.30 a.m. Qualified candidates should download the check list, attestation forms and other relevant forms mentioned in memos from the Commission website, he added.

