Andhra Pradesh

Updates on Forest dept. posts to be displayed on APPSC website

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has displayed on its website https://psc.ap.gov.in the list of qualified candidates for verification of original certificates from the walking and medical tests held from December 10 to 24 at Rajamahendravaram for the posts of Forest Range Officers, Forest Section Officer and Forest Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer in AP Forest Services.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Commission secretary P.S.R. Anjaneyulu said the Commission would host the schedule for the original certificates’ verification from January 18 to February 2 at 10.30 a.m. Qualified candidates should download the check list, attestation forms and other relevant forms mentioned in memos from the Commission website, he added.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 13, 2021 12:35:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/updates-on-forest-dept-posts-to-be-displayed-on-appsc-website/article33562323.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY