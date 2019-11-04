Update knowledge on law to ensure fair trial: Judge

Krishna District and Sessions Judge E. Bheema Rao on Sunday advised the police officials, particularly Investigation Officers, to update themselves with the amendment made to Acts and new Acts to ensure a fair trial of the cases in the courts.

The team of judges, including Chief Metropolitan Judge P.B.V.Koteswara Rao, S. Rajani (10th Additional District Judge)

K.S. Rama Krishna (9th Additional District Judge), conducted a special legal literacy session for the police officials of all the cadres here. Mr. Bheema Rao said thorough knowledge of the Acts would make the investigation officer’s job easy in registering the case in the prescribed format.

The police were also told to be responsible and vigilant while dealing with the cases pertaining to children and child rights, women and atrocities against the SC and STs, considering the recent amendments to the respective Acts and new Acts that came into force in recent years.

“The legal literacy programme allows the officers who joined the service in recent months to understand their respective role in Law and Order wing of the police. The programme offered a detailed description on the procedures of the cases, stages of trail and legal aspects,” said the Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu.

ASP M. Sattibabu and DSPs from the wings of the Intelligence,

SC and ST atrocities and others attended.