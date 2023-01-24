U.P. CM’s Adviser all praise for A.P. govt.’s initiatives in agriculture and other sectors

January 24, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s Special Adviser Saket Misra met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office near here on Tuesday.

He inspected the performance of the Village Secretariat, the Rythu Bharosa Kendram (RBK), the Wellness Center, and the Dr. YSR Sanchara Pasu Arogya Seva Kendram at Vanukuru of Penamalur mandal in Krishna district and later shared his views with the Chief Minister.

Stating that he had come to study the initiatives being taken by the Chief Minister in the fields of Education, Health and Agriculture which were laudable, Mr. Misra appreciated the use of technology to make these programmes run smoothly.

On the Village Secretariat system, he said it was a revolutionary concept which had helped decentralise the administration by making the services and welfare activities of all government departments available at one place in the villages for the convenience of the public. “Technology is being used effectively in all fields and the manner in which resources are utilised in village and ward secretariats for multiple programmes is remarkable,” he said.

The development and welfare programmes implemented in A.P. should be published and broadcast for the benefit of other States, he said.

Mr. Misra said that he was also impressed with the system of drones being made available to farmers and spraying of pesticides over one acre in just 10 minutes.

On RBKs, he said that they had become single point resource centres across the State for farmers’ needs such as supply of seeds and sales. “It is a great concept that farmers can pre-register through e-cropping and also know on the spot what quantity they are selling and what rate they are getting at the time of crop sale,” he added.

“In RBKs, farmers’ role ends after they sell the crop, and then the government takes the responsibility even in case of any calamity. The reforms taken up by the government in procurement of agricultural products and providing support price are highly appreciable,” he said.

Special Chief Secretary to CM Poonam Malakondaiah and other officials were also present.