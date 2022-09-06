U.P. actress making false claims, says TTD

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Monday termed the allegations leveled by Uttar Pradesh actress Archana Gowtham as totally false and baseless, and accused her of attempting to mislead the public by circulating false information on social media.

The TTD said that the actress had arrived with her entourage bearing the recommendation letter of a Union Minister requesting darshan on August 30. Accordingly, they were issued ₹300 special darshan tickets for August 30. However, the actress and her entourage did not avail of the darshan that day.

The actress and her entourage reportedly arrived at the TTD office the next day seeking darshan, when the staff told her that her special darshan tickets for August 30 had expired, and that she would have to now purchase new tickets. However, the actress reportedly went to the II-Town police station seeking to lodge a complaint against the TTD staff alleging that they were asking for a bribe and that they manhandled her.

Upon preliminary inquiry, the police verified video footage in which the actress was seen abusing and manhandling the TTD staff, after which the actress left the police station, the TTD said in a statement.