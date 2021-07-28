Unutilised land to be resumed from govt. agencies

‘It will be utilised for developing MIG layouts, smart townships’

The State government has issued orders to resume the unutilised lands allotted in favour of organisations, departments and Public Sector Undertakings, corporations, urban development authorities and urban local bodies under its control.

Referring to the G.O. 193 issued on Tuesday, Principal Secretary (Revenue) V. Usha Rani said the District Collectors have been authorised to resume unutilised government land on the grounds of violation of conditions or non-utilisation of the allotted land that was alienated earlier.

“These lands will be utilised for developing well-planned MIG layouts, Jagananna Smart Townships. Powers in this regard have been delegated to Collectors,” she said.

The Collectors have been instructed to not propose any land belonging to Endowments Department, educational institutions, Wakf Board, environmentally sensitive and fragile areas such as tank beds, river beds and other water bodies, hillocks with afforestation, any other objectionable government poramboke, community poramboke and etc. for the purpose, she added.