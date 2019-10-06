Unusual naivedyam ritual at Durga temple

It might sound surprising for many devotees. But the fact is, the maha naivedyam (grand offering), is not offered to the presiding deity Goddess Kanaka Durga in the afternoon at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam here during Dasara.

The temple priests follow an altogether a different schedule regarding naivedyam (offering), to the presiding deity during the festivities. After routine rituals, the priests perform the bala bhogam as usual in the early hours. The maha naivedyam is offered at around 6.30 p.m., unlike afternoon during normal days.

This system came into practice, the priests quoting religious texts say, as the nine days are deeksha days for goddess Kanaka Durga who killed demon Durgamudu or Durgasura, son or Ruru.

A sanctioned practice

Even the archakas, who offer the naivedyam, and those who bring the naivedyam desist from having lunch. “The priests carry the maha naivedyam on their shoulders to the sanctum sanctorum,” says temple priest Srinivasa Sastry. Priests are prohibited from taking ghana aahara (solid food) till the deity is offered the maha naivedyam. Though four archakas are enough to carry the naivedyam, no less than eight priests fast every day to ensure that the maha naivedyam ritual is performed without any hassles at 6.30 p.m. During normal days, the maha naivedyam is offered in the afternoon.