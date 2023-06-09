ADVERTISEMENT

Untimely rains take a toll on mango exports from Andhra Pradesh

June 09, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

In a rare occurrence, no rakes have been booked to transport the fruit from local markets to other States this year

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Stocks of mangoes piled up at Nunna, the largest mango market in the State, due to poor exports. The unseasonal rains have also affected the quality of fruit this year, lament growers. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Untimely rains and strong gales appear to have hit mango exports, as evidenced by the fact that no rakes of the South Central Railway (SCR) have been booked to export the fruit to other States this year.

Andhra Pradesh is a major mango exporter. Farmers from Nuzvid, Agiripalli, A. Konduru, Chintalapudi, Eluru, Banjara, Reddygudem, Mylavaram, Kallur and other parts of Telangana export large consignments of mangoes through the South Central Railway (SCR) to other States and even abroad.

“Indian mangoes, particularly from Andhra Pradesh, were being exported to the United States, Germany, South Korea, Kuwait, Japan, and to countries in the Middle East and Europe,” said SCR officials.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers cultivate Banginapalli, Chinna Rasalu, Suvarnarekha, Pedda Rasalu, Neelam, Chakkera Rasalu, Totapuri, Alphonso, Kesar and other varieties in Krishna, West Godavari, Chittoor and other districts in Andhra Pradesh.

Officials of South Central Railway (SCR) said that farmers and exporters would engage about 20 rakes every year for the export of mangoes. Different varieties of mangoes used to be exported between April to May every year. SCR would make special arrangements for mango exports during the summer, said Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Sr.DCM) Vavilapalli Rambabu.

“Due to poor quality of fruit, there are no exports from Vijayawada Railway Division this year. Last year, SCR had supplied 24 rakes for the export of mangoes from the division,” Mr. Rambabu said.

Speaking to The Hindu on Friday, a farmer, B. Nagesh Rao, of Nuzvid said the quality of the fruit has come down due to untimely rainfall in the State.

“Fruit drop occurred due to gales and the damaged mangoes are not fit for exports. This year, farmers and exporters suffered huge losses due to adverse weather,” said Mr. Nagesh, who is also an exporter.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US