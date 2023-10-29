Unseating YSRCP regime in Andhra Pradesh sole agenda of TDP and JSP, says Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao

October 29, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Jana Sena Party (JSP), at a joint coordination committee meeting here on October 29 (Sunday), decided to work together to end the ‘‘draconian Jagan Mohan Reddy rule in Andhra Pradesh and highlight the Babu Surety-Bhavishyathuku Guarantee promises”.

Addressing the media after the meeting, TDP leader Devineni Umamaheswara Rao and B. Srinivasa Yadav of the JSP said that all sections of people were upset with the ‘‘anti-people’‘ policies of the YSRCP government. They also condemned the ‘‘undemocratic and illegal’‘ arrest of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on “trumped-up” charges.

“The YSRCP government has made the lives of people miserable with a heavy dose of taxes on all essential commodities. We will go to the people highlighting the super six promises announced by Mr. Naidu to benefit different sections of the society including women, farmers, BCs and the youth,” they said.

Lapses in electoral roll

The meeting also decided to be vigilant as the removal of names of the TDP and JSP sympathisers from electoral rolls by filing Form-7 on a large scale. ‘‘We will keep a close watch and ensure that the discrepancies in electoral rolls are addressed by the election authorities in time,” they said.

It was unfortunate that the YSRCP government remained a “mute spectator” as farmers in 460 mandals in the State suffered because of severe drought, said Mr. Umamaheswara Rao, who is also former Irrigation Minister.

Standing paddy crops in lakhs of acres in the Krishna delta withered for want of water, while farmers in Prakasam district under the Nagarjunasagar Right Bank Canal could not take up cultivation due to non-release of Krishna water for irrigation, he lamented.

The TDP leader said that the hopes of farmers in Prakasam district were dashed, with the Pula Subbaiah Veligonda project missing several deadlines set by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government due to inadequate allocation of funds.

“The project will be completed within a year if the TDP-JSP combine comes to power,” said Mr. Uma Maheswara Rao. The repairs to the crest gates of Gundalakamma reservoir costing ₹10 crore had not been carried out, resulting in farmers not being able to grow crops in a full extent during the current rabi season, he said.

A new district with western parts of the district would be created, he said, adding that Kandukur and Addanki Assembly segments would be merged again with the Prakasam district, if the TDP-JSP combine was voted to power, he added.

‘Fake land deed scam’

Referring to the “fake land deed scam” in Prakasam district, the TDP and JSP leaders said that there was no protection for the assets of the common people in Ongole. They allege that realtors, in collusion with some officials of the Revenue and Registration Department, had encroached upon their lands with fake papers. The two parties demanded a judicial probe by a sitting judge into the issue.