‘Unruly’ TDP MLAs suspended for a day from Legislative Assembly in Andhra Pradesh

February 06, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Trouble starts soon after the Speaker disallows the adjournment motions moved by the TDP leaders seeking a discussion on spiralling prices of essential commodities and steep hike in power tariffs

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

Telugu Desam Party MLAs on their way to the Legislative Assembly carrying placards on rising prices of essential commodities, on Tuesday.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) legislators were on Tuesday suspended for a day for “disrupting the proceedings” of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Speaker Thammineni Seetharam suspended them for their “unruly behaviour” such as displaying placards and blowing whistles inside the House.

The suspended leaders were K. Atchannaidu, N. Balakrishna, B. Ashok, A. Bhavani, G. Butchaiah Chowdary, N. Chinarajappa, Y. Sambasiva Rao, N. Ramanaidu, Ganbabu, G. Ravi Kumar, D. Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, V. Ramakrishna Babu and G. Rammohan.

Trouble broke out soon after the Speaker disallowed the adjournment motions moved by the TDP leaders. They wanted the government to allow a discussion on spiralling prices of essential commodities and steep hike in power tariffs.

When the Speaker disallowed their adjournment motions, they rushed to the podium and raised slogans against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the government. They tore the agenda copies and Bills and threw the pieces on the Chair.

The ruling party leaders took objection to the behaviour of the TDP legislators and accused them of having utter disrespect for a leader from the Backward Classes (BC) sitting in the Chair.

Even as the TDP MLAs resorted to sloganeering, two Amendment Bills — Andhra Pradesh Advocates’ Welfare Fund Act, 1987, and Advocates’ Clerks’ Welfare Fund Act, 1992 — were moved and passed.

YSRCP MLA T.J. Sudhkar Babu moved the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s address.

As the TDP MLAs did not heed the advice of the Chair, Mr. Seetharam announced a tea break in an apparent bid to bring order in the House.

The TDP MLAs continued their protest and blew whistles when the House reassembled nearly after an hour.

Mr. Ramakrishna Babu pressed the bell on the Speaker’s podium a couple of times. As the TDP MLAs continued to disrupt the proceedings, Mr. Seetharam suspended all of them for a day.

The TDP MLAs then squatted on the stairway of the podium and raised slogans, forcing the marshals to come and escort them out of the House.

