GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Unruly’ TDP MLAs suspended for a day from Legislative Assembly in Andhra Pradesh

Trouble starts soon after the Speaker disallows the adjournment motions moved by the TDP leaders seeking a discussion on spiralling prices of essential commodities and steep hike in power tariffs

February 06, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
Telugu Desam Party MLAs on their way to the Legislative Assembly carrying placards on rising prices of essential commodities, on Tuesday.

Telugu Desam Party MLAs on their way to the Legislative Assembly carrying placards on rising prices of essential commodities, on Tuesday.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) legislators were on Tuesday suspended for a day for “disrupting the proceedings” of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Speaker Thammineni Seetharam suspended them for their “unruly behaviour” such as displaying placards and blowing whistles inside the House.

The suspended leaders were K. Atchannaidu, N. Balakrishna, B. Ashok, A. Bhavani, G. Butchaiah Chowdary, N. Chinarajappa, Y. Sambasiva Rao, N. Ramanaidu, Ganbabu, G. Ravi Kumar, D. Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, V. Ramakrishna Babu and G. Rammohan.

Trouble broke out soon after the Speaker disallowed the adjournment motions moved by the TDP leaders. They wanted the government to allow a discussion on spiralling prices of essential commodities and steep hike in power tariffs.

When the Speaker disallowed their adjournment motions, they rushed to the podium and raised slogans against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the government. They tore the agenda copies and Bills and threw the pieces on the Chair.

The ruling party leaders took objection to the behaviour of the TDP legislators and accused them of having utter disrespect for a leader from the Backward Classes (BC) sitting in the Chair.

Even as the TDP MLAs resorted to sloganeering, two Amendment Bills — Andhra Pradesh Advocates’ Welfare Fund Act, 1987, and Advocates’ Clerks’ Welfare Fund Act, 1992 — were moved and passed.

YSRCP MLA T.J. Sudhkar Babu moved the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s address.

As the TDP MLAs did not heed the advice of the Chair, Mr. Seetharam announced a tea break in an apparent bid to bring order in the House.

The TDP MLAs continued their protest and blew whistles when the House reassembled nearly after an hour.

Mr. Ramakrishna Babu pressed the bell on the Speaker’s podium a couple of times. As the TDP MLAs continued to disrupt the proceedings, Mr. Seetharam suspended all of them for a day.

The TDP MLAs then squatted on the stairway of the podium and raised slogans, forcing the marshals to come and escort them out of the House.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.