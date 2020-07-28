Unrelenting rise takes tally in Nellore to 5,016

The toll increased to 49 as one more patient died of coronavirus in Prakasam district where 175 tested positive pushing up the tally to 3,855 in the last 24 hours.

Lockdown was strictly enforced in several clusters in both Prakasam as well as Nellore district that registered 231 cases taking the tally to 5,016.

With 35 fresh cases, the number of confirmed cases rose to 728 in Ongole. Markapur town had 521 positive cases, including 31 fresh cases. Kandukur registered 24 new cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 317. The cumulative confirmed cases in Kanigiri went up to 177 with 14 more persons contracting the disease.

Fresh cases came also from remote places in Prakasam district including Pedda Dornala(5), Inkollu(5), Yaddanapudi(4), Tarlupadu(4), Tangutur(3), Tripurantakam(3), Thallur(3), Korisapadu(2), Lingasamudram(2), Cumbum(2), Bestavaripeta(2) Kondepi(1), Kumarole(1), Ulavapadu(1), Ardhaveedu(1),

The health authorities traced 854 primary and 912 secondary contacts of the newly-infected persons in 27 very active clusters and 154 active clusters and isolated them.

Meanwhile, 93 patients, 62 from COVID-19 hospital and 31 from COVID-19 Care Centres were discharged on recovery in Prakasam district. In Nellore, the number of recovered persons went up to 1,797 after 109 patients were discharged from hospitals.