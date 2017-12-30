Unprecedented crowd for Vaikuntha Ekadasi at Tirumala

The hill temple of Lord Venkateswara on Friday witnessed unprecedented crowds in connection with the auspicious Vaikuntha Ekadasi.

Devotees started queuing up for darshan since the early hours of Thursday. The darshan lines spilled out of the sprawling Narayanagiri Gardens and stretched beyond three km, circumnavigating the thoroughfares of the hill town and extended on to the Outer Ring Road even before the fall of night.

The management came under sharp attack for the shortage in the supply of food and drinking water. Devotees hurled abuses at the officers as they passed by.

The inadequacy of washrooms was clearly felt, and the devotees were forced to spend extended waiting time at the washrooms. Several devotees reportedly took ill after having spent their night in the open queue lines braving the bone-biting cold.

The inordinate delay in the commencement of darshan, coupled with the allocation of more darshan hours to VIPs, has put the pilgrim fraternity on the boil. While the management extended all courtesies to the VIPs, the pilgrims alleged that they were blatantly left high and dry.

The abrupt traffic restrictions that was slapped on Thursday evening not only paralysed vehicular traffic but also added to the pilgrims’ unrest as they were forced to walk long distances to reach their destinations. Devotees vacating their cottages at extreme locations had a tough time in hiring cabs, as all the taxis were kept off the road including free bus services.

The priests ceremoniously opened the heavenly “Vaikuntha Dwaram” at the pre-designated muhurtham in the presence of both the pontiffs and authorities after the completion of the mandatory rituals.

The VIPs were allowed for darshan as early as 4.45 a.m., followed by the ordinary devotees at 8 a.m.