Unprecedented attacks on TDP workers: Naidu

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu alleged the attacks on TDP workers by YSR Congress Party men were unprecedented and the situation was so dire that six activists were done to death in the last 40 days. He was touring the districts to give them moral and financial support, he said.

He suggested to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to focus on his job of developing the State by mobilising funds from the Central government.

Addressing party leaders in a teleconference on Friday, Mr. Naidu said the attacks on those belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes had gone up and a concerted effort should be made to thwart them.

Helpline

The workers and supporters of TDP, who were being victimised, could bring the incidents to the notice of the party’s special wing formed to help them out, through toll-free phone number 7306299999.

Mr. Naidu said a woman TDP worker ended her life at Chinnaganjam village in Prakasam district due to alleged humiliation by YSRCP activists. Besides, there were murders of TDP workers in Anantapur, Guntur and Kurnool districts, he said.

Condemning the incidents, Mr. Chandrababu Naidu said the government should focus on development as the elections were over and it should remember that people would make the YSRCP pay for atrocities committed by its cadres.

On its part, the TDP would extend financial as well as legal assistance to the victims of attacks. TDP legal cells in the districts were being geared up to help the needy, he stated.