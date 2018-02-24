‘Unnathi 2k18’ begins

Rayalaseema IG Shaik Mohd. Iqbal exhorted students to hone their skills and prove their mettle in the competitive arena.

Mr. Iqbal, who was chief guest at ‘Unnathi 2k18’, interacted with students after lighting the lamp to inaugurate the two-day national-level management fest in K.V. Subba Reddy Institute of Management at Dupadu near Kurnool city here on Friday.