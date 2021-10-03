Unloading of iron ore at Somulapuram opposed

Residents of Somulapuram in D. Hirehal Mandal in the district have opposed the use of village lands for unloading and stocking of iron ore downloaded from the railway good rakes at the Somulapuram Railway Station.

The residents said that large multi-axle vehicles and tippers were loading iron ore with the help of cranes from the stockyard and carrying them to several destinations in the Rayadurg Assembly Constituency to feed the small-scale/MSME sponge iron units, which was spoiling the environment of the village. All this could lead to a health hazards, they said.

Telugu Desam Party politburo member and former minister Kalava Srinivasulu has alleged that Rayadurg MLA Kapu Ramachandra Reddy’s family was operating the business without taking any permission for the stockyard or transporting the iron ore from the village. This stockyard would severely affect the environment and health of the children due to the black dust rising from the ore yard, he added. Mr. Srinivasulu sought immediate stalling of the operations and choosing a place that was away from the habitation.