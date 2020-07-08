Unlicensed ghee units, sweet stalls raided

In a joint operation, officials of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and the Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) department conducted raids on unauthorised ghee manufacturing-cum-sweet stalls, located on BRTS Road in the city on Tuesday.
Following the directions of Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM) Director Manjari and V&E Regional Vigilance and Enforcement Officer (RVEO) Venkat Reddy, the officials raided four shops and seized huge quantity of ghee being manufactured without license.
“We found that some stalls were running without obtaining food license, and in other shops the management was manufacturing ghee on the pretext of sweet stalls,” said Food Controller N. Purnachandra Rao, who participated in the raid.
‘Action will be taken’
Vigilance inspector Ashok Reddy said the stocks had been seized and samples sent to State Food Laboratory, Hyderabad, for analysis.
“Notices have been issued under Section 63 of FSSAI Act. Action would be taken after getting reports from the laboratory, which are expected in 15 days,” Mr. Purnachandra Rao said.
Food inspectors Shankar Reddy, Ramesh Babu, Gopala Krishna and a team of V&E officials participated in the raid.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath