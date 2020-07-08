Unlicensed ghee units, sweet stalls raided

In a joint operation, officials of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and the Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) department conducted raids on unauthorised ghee manufacturing-cum-sweet stalls, located on BRTS Road in the city on Tuesday.

Following the directions of Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM) Director Manjari and V&E Regional Vigilance and Enforcement Officer (RVEO) Venkat Reddy, the officials raided four shops and seized huge quantity of ghee being manufactured without license.

“We found that some stalls were running without obtaining food license, and in other shops the management was manufacturing ghee on the pretext of sweet stalls,” said Food Controller N. Purnachandra Rao, who participated in the raid.

‘Action will be taken’

Vigilance inspector Ashok Reddy said the stocks had been seized and samples sent to State Food Laboratory, Hyderabad, for analysis.

“Notices have been issued under Section 63 of FSSAI Act. Action would be taken after getting reports from the laboratory, which are expected in 15 days,” Mr. Purnachandra Rao said.

Food inspectors Shankar Reddy, Ramesh Babu, Gopala Krishna and a team of V&E officials participated in the raid.