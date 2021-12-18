Unlawful arrests being made, says Atchannaidu

Vijayawada

18 December 2021 00:48 IST

‘People being prevented from attending Maha Sabha’

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State president K. Atchannaidu on Friday alleged that the State government was attempting to obstruct people from visiting the Maha Sabha being organised by Amaravati farmers in Tirupati.

Mr. Atchannaidu alleged that the government was attempting to do so even though the court has accorded permission for the Maha Sabha.

“Even the British did not suppress people like the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime is doing now. Unlawful arrests are being made and false cases being foisted on those who are raising people’s issues,” Mr. Atchannaidu said in a statement.

The YSRCP leaders are unabashedly preventing the public from attending the Amaravati farmers’ Maha Sabha in Tirupati. Police had confined TDP leaders to their homes in order to prevent them from attending a protest held by Polavaram evacuees. Chief Minister Y S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule is turning into a sort of British Raj 2.0 in Andhra Pradesh,” Mr. Atchannaidu said, adding that the ruling YSRCP has wasted growth opportunities for the State and its people by carrying out a false campaign regarding the capital city.

“The Chief Minister and his MLAs humiliated Amaravati farmers, women and youth when they were agitating for hundreds of days. They also tried to sabotage the Nyayasthanam to Devasthanam Mahapadayatra,” he alleged.