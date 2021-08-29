Unknown health conditions pose a challenge

29 August 2021 22:37 IST

Doctors are unable to name the condition or its cause, says a patient

A 23-year-old engineering graduate K. Vijay (name changed) of Krishna district contracted COVID-19 in May this year after his father and sister just recovered from the disease.

Unlike his father and sister who took medication at home, Mr. Vijay had to be admitted to a hospital after developing breathing issues. He was first treated in Vuyyuru government hospital with Remdesivir and oxygen supply for about four days. As his condition did not improve, he was shifted to a private hospital in Tadigadapa where his condition improved after a week’s stay and he was discharged. However, within a week, Mr. Vijay had to rush to the hospital with severe cough, itching and symptoms of jaundice.

“We approached the doctor who treated me at the private hospital. I was given some medicines which did not work. Later, I was referred to a gastroenterologist in the city who also couldn’t name the condition or find the cause of it but prescribed medicines that controlled the symptoms temporarily,” says Mr. Vijay.

“Meanwhile, I had to endure sleepless nights. As the symptoms persisted and with no other option, I began taking herbal medicine which appears to have worked for now. However, even three months after contracting the virus, I still have the discomfort in the body,” he says.

Like Mr. Vijay, many other COVID patients still face complications other than mucormycosis (black fungus), that couldn’t be properly diagnosed and treated effectively due to various reasons.

Doctors suggest patients who recover from COVID to undergo a certain set of tests related to the functioning of the kidney, liver, heart, abdomen and lungs to ensure that the recovery is complete, particularly in the case of persons with co-morbidities.

Black fungus is said to be a major cause of concern among the diabetics who recovered from COVID-19.