Unkempt pavilion building of Narpala school in Anantapur to greet Chief Minister

April 23, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The pavillion building of Narpala Government Boys’ School ground, where Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s helicopter is scheduled to land on April 26 (Wednesday), has been not in use for a long time.

Constructed under the Kreeda Vikasa Pathakam, this pavillion building has now become a spot for anti-social activities. The rooms and corridors of the building are found littered.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to land on the helipad near this building during his visit to Anantapur district for the distribution of Jagananna Vasathi Deevena benefits to the students on April 26.

The Chief Minister’s visit was slated for April 17, but it was postponed. An official announcement in this regard was made by Collector M. Gauthami on Sunday. She asked the authorities to make the arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit.

Anantapur RDO Madhusudan has been instructed to coordinate with the district officials of various departments and the police officials for the arrangements.

Next to the helipad set up on the school ground is the pavilion building meant for use by athletes and students. However, the building has not been in use and its poor upkeep tells it all about the negligence towards maintaining the sporting facilities in the district. The local residents said the building was littered with liquor bottles and that it had become a meeting place of anti-social elements. These issues were brought to the notice of the officials, but to no avail, they said.

Another stadium block under construction at Kalluru is yet to be completed. Only four of 16 Kreeda Vikasa Kendras sanctioned to the district have been completed up to 80% owing to lack of funds.

Arrangements for CM’s visit

Meanwhile, trial runs have been conducted for a helicopter at the helipad set up on the school ground. The electrical wires that criss-crossed the approach road have been removed.

More than 250 buses are being arranged by the APSRTC for ferrying the beneficiaries from various constituencies in the district to the venue. The YSRCP leaders said that more than 35,000 people were expected to participate in the public meeting at Narpala. The health officials are making all arrangements in view of the heatwave conditions.