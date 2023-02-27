ADVERTISEMENT

University topper-turned-cyber fraudster nabbed by Kadapa police

February 27, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau

A university-topper-turned-cyber fraudster was arrested by the Kadapa police on Monday. According to police, Rajat Saxena (28) of Basantgarh in Sirohi district of Rajasthan, a university topper in B.Tech, was involved in online job frauds by sending text messages to job seekers and cheating them of money. The complainant, Dage Bhuvaneshwar Rao (26), fell into his trap of a part time job that could fetch ₹3,000 a day. He registered himself on a website and paid ₹10.26 lakh through UPI in sixteen instalments. Later, sensing something amiss, he approached police.

A special team went to Rajasthan to arrest the accused. They also seized a laptop, two mobile phones and fourteen bank cards. Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan said the team found the accused involved in several cases, three FIRs and 20 NCRP petitions across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu. The police found that the accused had swindled ₹18 crore from multiple people.

