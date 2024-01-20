University teachers in Andhra Pradesh draw UGC chief’s attention to their problems

January 20, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Members of the Andhra Pradesh unit of Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Saikshik Maha Sangham (ABRSM) on January 20 (Saturday) urged the University Grants Commission (UGC) to direct the State government to fill the 5,000 vacant teaching posts in the State and also to look into their other problems.

In a representation made to the UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, they pointed out that since 2007, not a single teaching post was filled in the Universities. They also demanded a grant of fellowship to all research students pursuing a PhD in Universities and said the UGC’s major research projects should be notified immediately to allow all faculty members, irrespective of age, to submit their research projects.

Pointing to the fact that the Prime Minister’s fellowship scheme of ₹70,000 per month was currently being given only to research students of Central Universities, the ABRSM members appealed to the UGC to extend the same for researchers working in the State Universities also.

Prof. Jagadesh Kumar assured the ABRSM members that he would discuss the issues with officials of the AP State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) and try to find a solution.

ABRS members G. Laxman, Y.V. Ramireddy, G. Ranganath, Balasubramaniam, T. Sridevi and others from across the State were among those who met the UGC chief.

