University designing curriculum in accordance with NEP-2020 guidelines, says Ambedkar University Vice-Chancellor

September 17, 2023 03:35 pm | Updated 03:35 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Vice-Chancellor Nimma Venkata Rao greeting A.P. governor S. Abdul Nazeer in Vijayawada. File photo: Special Arrangement

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Vice-Chancellor Nimma Venkata Rao on September 17 said that the University focused on significant changes in curriculum, in accordance with the National Education Policy, to benefit students in all aspects. He said that the University would organise a national seminar on “Implementation of National Education Policy-2020, Approaches and Strategies’’ in association with the Indian Council of Social Sciences Research (ICSSR-New Delhi) in the University campus at Etcherla in the district, on Oct. 4 and 5.

“The aim of the seminar is to explain the benefits of NEP-2020 which promoted 5+3+3+4 pattern education system. It enables students to pursue different courses at a time. With the acquisition of multiple skills, the students would have more opportunities in various reputed companies. We have been implementing guidelines of NEP to benefit the students. Many youngsters got jobs in Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Krishnapatnam Port, and other organisations soon after completion of their studies,” said Dr. Venkata Rao.

He said that a detailed report about the achievements of the University was explained to Andhra Pradesh Governor and Chancellor of the University S. Abdul Nazeer recently in Vijayawada. He said that the students pursuing M.Sc. Chemical Technology were getting practical training in Nagarjuna Agrichem Limited which had a memorandum of understanding with University. “We also introduced PG Diploma courses recently with subjects like Port Operations, Fire and Industrial Safety, Environmental Health and Industrial Safety. The students pursuing these courses are sure of get postings immediately in reputed firms,” said Dr. Venkata Rao.

“The University is also focusing on improvement of infrastructure to meet national academic standards. That is why, we are constructing new administrative block with ₹35 crore funds. YSR Boys Hostel is also ready,” he added.

