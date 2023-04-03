HamberMenu
Universal family concept needed to be promoted among youngsters, says Tribal University VC

The Vice-Chancellor said that Indian epics, vedas and others literature have promoted this universal concept so that everyone would lead a happy life if they felt others were treated as family members

April 03, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

K Srinivasa Rao, The Hindu Bureau
Andhra Pradesh Centurion University Vice Chancellor T.V. Kattimani speaking during a workshop on universal family in Vizianagaram on April 1, 2023. Photo: Special Arrangement

Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh Vice-Chancellor T.V. Kattimani on April 1 said that the universal family concept is needed to promote among the youngsters so that they would adjust very easily in new environments, culture and geography.

The university, in association with Vivekananda for Culture-Yoga and Management of Odisha, organised a workshop on ‘universal families’ in Vizianagaram.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Indian epics, vedas and others literature had promoted this universal concept so that everyone would lead a happy life when he or she felt that others were treated as family members.

He said that the deliberations in the workshop would be consolidated and sent to G-20 group which was working for the unity of all nations.

