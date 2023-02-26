HamberMenu
Unity among all sections is our aim, says Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham head Vijayendra Saraswati

February 26, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM/VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham pontiff Jagadguru Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswathi on Sunday said that the Peetham was striving for unity among people and spread awareness among the public about Indian tradition, culture and spirituality. He visited the GEMS hospital at Ragolu in Srikakulam and interacted with doctors and medicos.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that quality education would make students follow the right path from a young age. GEMS chairman Bollineni Bhaskara Rao felicitated the pontiff and explained to him the facilities available for cancer patients.

The seer also visited Sankara Matham of Vizianagaram and participated in religious discourses. Temple trustee Narayanam Srinivas said that he was scheduled to visit Ramanarayanam temple on Monday morning and perform Abhisekham to Maha Tripura Sundari Sameta Chandramouli Swamy on the temple premises. In the evening, he would visit Sri Kanyaka Parameswari temple located on the main road of the Fort City. Devotees who want to participate in spiritual activities can contact members of the NCS Charitable Trust on phone numbers 9494552222 and 9347017144.

