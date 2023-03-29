March 29, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - ONGOLE

Opposition parties and social activists have underscored the need for collective efforts to protect the riparian rights of Andhra Pradesh as the ongoing irrigation projects, including Veligonda and Polavaram, progressed at a slow pace.

Speaking at a seminar organised by the Andhra Pradesh Abhviruddi Adhyayana Vedika on ‘Progress of irrigation projects- Subbaiah Veligonda project’, here on Wednesday, Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary K. Ramakrishna said that the present situation called for a relentless political and legal fight against the Centre and the upper riparian States to get Andhra Pradesh’s share of water both in Krishna and Godavari basins.

“It was unfortunate that instead of protecting the riparian rights of the State, the YSR Congress Party government was preoccupied with getting relief in a plethora of court cases in which Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and other YSRCP leaders were involved,” he said.

About Upper Bhadra project

“Though the Central Water Commission had not cleared the Upper Bhadra project, the Centre had sanctioned ₹5,300 crore to poll-bound Karnataka for electoral gains for the saffron party,” he said.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Media Cell Chairman N. Tulasi Reddy alleged that the YSRCP government ‘‘totally neglected’‘ the irrigation sector by slashing the allocation to less than 4% of the budget from over 15% when the Congress party was in power. As a result, major irrigation projects, including that at Veligonda, progressed at a ‘‘snail’s pace’‘ and the safety of the existing projects, including the Annamayya and Gundlakamma reservoirs, had become a question mark. The Krishna River Management Board should be located at Srisailam and not Visakhapatnam, he said.

Almatti dam height

APAAV general secretary V. Lakshman Reddy said that the proposal to increase the height of the Almatti reservoir dam once again should be stopped forthwith as the projects designed to draw Krishna waters in the State would face acute water shortage. He added that the State government should earmark at least ₹2,000 crore to ensure the early completion of the Veligonda project.

Polavaram project fund

Expressing concern over the delay in the construction of the Polavaram project, Progressive Democratic Front MLC K.S. Lakshman Rao said that all parties in the State, setting aside political differences, should join hands and exert pressure on the Centre to fund the project as per the design finalised by the Polavaram Development Authority, estimated to cost ₹55,000 crore.

The Centre should also bear the full cost of rehabilitation of the displaced people, he said. The linking of the Godavari with the Cauvery should be taken up at Polavaram and not Inchampalli in Telangana as proposed, to ensure adequate water in Godavari and Krishna basins in Andhra Pradesh, he added.