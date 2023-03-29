HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: United struggle to protect State’s riparian interests is the need of hour, say Opposition parties

Opposition leaders slammed the ruling YSR Congress party alleging that it had failed to put up a fight with the Centre to get Andhra Pradesh its rightful share of irrigation water

March 29, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - ONGOLE

S Murali
S. Murali
Communist Party of India Andhra Pradesh secretary K. Ramakrishna addressing a meeting on irrigation projects in Ongole on Wednesday.

Communist Party of India Andhra Pradesh secretary K. Ramakrishna addressing a meeting on irrigation projects in Ongole on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

Opposition parties and social activists have underscored the need for collective efforts to protect the riparian rights of Andhra Pradesh as the ongoing irrigation projects, including Veligonda and Polavaram, progressed at a slow pace.

Speaking at a seminar organised by the Andhra Pradesh Abhviruddi Adhyayana Vedika on ‘Progress of irrigation projects- Subbaiah Veligonda project’, here on Wednesday, Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary K. Ramakrishna said that the present situation called for a relentless political and legal fight against the Centre and the upper riparian States to get Andhra Pradesh’s share of water both in Krishna and Godavari basins.

“It was unfortunate that instead of protecting the riparian rights of the State, the YSR Congress Party government was preoccupied with getting relief in a plethora of court cases in which Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and other YSRCP leaders were involved”K. RamakrishnaCPI State secretary

“It was unfortunate that instead of protecting the riparian rights of the State, the YSR Congress Party government was preoccupied with getting relief in a plethora of court cases in which Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and other YSRCP leaders were involved,” he said.

About Upper Bhadra project

“Though the Central Water Commission had not cleared the Upper Bhadra project, the Centre had sanctioned ₹5,300 crore to poll-bound Karnataka for electoral gains for the saffron party,” he said.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Media Cell Chairman N. Tulasi Reddy alleged that the YSRCP government ‘‘totally neglected’‘ the irrigation sector by slashing the allocation to less than 4% of the budget from over 15% when the Congress party was in power. As a result, major irrigation projects, including that at Veligonda, progressed at a ‘‘snail’s pace’‘ and the safety of the existing projects, including the Annamayya and Gundlakamma reservoirs, had become a question mark. The Krishna River Management Board should be located at Srisailam and not Visakhapatnam, he said.

Almatti dam height

APAAV general secretary V. Lakshman Reddy said that the proposal to increase the height of the Almatti reservoir dam once again should be stopped forthwith as the projects designed to draw Krishna waters in the State would face acute water shortage. He added that the State government should earmark at least ₹2,000 crore to ensure the early completion of the Veligonda project.

Polavaram project fund

Expressing concern over the delay in the construction of the Polavaram project, Progressive Democratic Front MLC K.S. Lakshman Rao said that all parties in the State, setting aside political differences, should join hands and exert pressure on the Centre to fund the project as per the design finalised by the Polavaram Development Authority, estimated to cost ₹55,000 crore.

The Centre should also bear the full cost of rehabilitation of the displaced people, he said. The linking of the Godavari with the Cauvery should be taken up at Polavaram and not Inchampalli in Telangana as proposed, to ensure adequate water in Godavari and Krishna basins in Andhra Pradesh, he added.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Rayalaseema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.