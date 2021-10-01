United struggle by VSP workers shaken BJP govt., says Raghavulu

‘Centre bound to change its decision if employees continue their stir’

Communist Party of India(Marxist) Polit Bureau member B.V. Raghavulu and State secretary P. Madhu visited the relay hunger strike camp of steel workers, who have been on a relay hunger strike for the past 231 days, demanding continuation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) in the public sector, at the Kurmannapalem here on Friday.

The camp, being organised under the aegis of the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee, continued for the 232nd day on Friday.

Addressing the participants, Mr. Raghavulu said that the united and long-drawn struggles by the workers and employees as also the recent Bharat Bandh, has shaken the BJP government and it was unable to digest the success of the struggle of the VSP workers. The Centre was bound to change its decision, if the workers continued their struggles unitedly, he said. He deplored the ‘anti-worker’ and ‘anti-farmer’ policies of the BJP government.

Referring to the VSP exceeding its production targets even during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Raghavulu said that minor changes could put the steel plant on the road to profits.

Mr. Madhu said that workers of various sectors were already opposing the policies of the Centre and it was high time BJP government changed its stance, failing which it would have to pay a heavy price in future.

Porata committee leaders Ch. Narasinga Rao, D. Adinarayana, J. Ayodhya Ram, Mastanappa, Boddu Pydiraju, Kommineni Srinivas, JRK Naidu and RHMP Department workers were present.