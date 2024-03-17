GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

United Forum for Democracy urges political parties to highlight public issues in their manifestos

The forum releases a ‘public manifesto’ highlighting the actual aspirations of people, and demands that the political parties include these key issues in their election agenda

March 17, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the United Forum for Democracy to release a ‘public manifesto’ at a press conference in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Members of the United Forum for Democracy to release a ‘public manifesto’ at a press conference in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Members of the United Forum for Democracy emphasised the need to make public issues the primary agenda in the manifestos of political parties for the upcoming general elections. At a press conference in Vijayawada on Sunday, the forum’s State convener Muhammad Zahid, co-conveners and State committee members released a ‘public manifesto’.

One of the co-conveners, also an advocate at the Andhra Pradesh High Court P. Srinivas, expressed concern over what he called the ‘current dangerous trends in politics’ and said that the parties in the poll fray only sought power while neglecting the glaring issues faced by the masses.

Referring to the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he said that the national parties had divided and deceived the people of the State. He then turned the heat on the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the TDP-JSP alliance and said that while one was officially allied with the BJP, the other (YSRCP) had been extending support externally.

Mr. Srinivas said that the forum’s public manifesto delineated the actual aspirations of people, and demanded that the political parties include these key issues in their respective party manifestos.

‘Exercise voting rights’

Another co-convenor, advocate Abdul Mateen, highlighted that the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that citizens could register their names in the voter list till April 15, while urging people to utilise this opportunity and ensure that they exercise their franchise in the forthcoming election.

Co-convenor Akbar Basha, members D.B. Satyanarayana, Srinivas, Mushahid Baig and others were also present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.