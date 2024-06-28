United Breweries promises 98% jobs for locals

United Breweries Limited on Friday assured that it would provide 98% jobs for locals and take up service activities under Corporate Social Responsibility. UB factory, which reduced its production during YSRCP government, has taken steps to enhance the production up to 12 lakh cases per month as against two lakh cases.

In a press release, United Breweries Head-Manufacturing Manik Chopra said that 98% jobs were given only for locals.

Meanwhile, Etcherla MLA N. Eswara Rao urged the company to ensure jobs for workers, who previously lost livelihood when the production was reduced with the excise policy of the YSRCP government.

Srikakulam District Vigilance Committee member and leader of SC and ST Welfare Association Lingala Ramakrishna Naidu urged Mr. Eswara Rao to use his good offices to ensure jobs for Dalit youngsters. He submitted a representation and said that youngsters of Dalit communities should be given priority in jobs in all companies, including pharmaceutical companies located in Ranasthalam-Pydibhimavaram industrial zone. Mr. Eswara Rao said that he would take steps for the establishment of skill development centres in all the four mandals of the constituency and make the youth job-ready.

