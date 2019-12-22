Unions seek support for general strike

Trade unions and employee federations have sought support from all quarters for a general strike called on January 8.

The unions said that they are concerned over the codification of labour laws and ‘increasing attacks’ on PSUs.

During a meeting at the public library in Dwarakanagar, leaders said that the strike was being held to demand a minimum wage of ₹21,000 plus variable dearness allowance, distribution of essential commodities through fair price shops in view of the rising prices, and employment for 200 days under MGNREGS. They opposed privatisation and FDI in key sectors and the merger of PSU banks and insurance companies.

“The trade unions will organise a series of campaigns for the success of the strike, including a State-level ‘jatha’ that would start at Srikakulam on December 26 and reach the city on December 27 evening via Vizianagaram,” the union leaders said.

CITU city president R.K.S.V. Kumar, State secretary M. Jaggu Naidu, AITUC city president Padala Ramana and general secretary B.Ch. Masen, Y. Mastanappa (YSRTC), Sankara Rao (AICTU), Ganesh Panda (AIFTU) and D. Appa Rao (HMS) were among the participants.