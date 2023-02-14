Union Tourism Minister releases Telugu version of ‘Modi@20’ in Vijayawada

February 14, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region G. Kishan Reddy released the Telugu version of ‘Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery’ at the Vijayawada Book Festival here on Tuesday.

‘Modi@20’ is an anthology authored by intellectuals and domain experts. The Telugu version is published by the Emesco.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kishan Reddy, recalling his experiences with Narendra Modi, said that the Prime Minister turns every challenge into an opportunity.

“Every developed country including the U.S.A. and the U.K. suffered severely due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Their growth and economies took a beating. But, India was the only country that marched ahead during and after the pandemic. It was possible due to the visionary leadership of Mr. Modi,” said Mr. Kishan Reddy.

Mr. Modi, the Union Minister said, believes in empowering people, not distributing freebies, and this has brought in a paradigm shift in politics.

“The States are in a healthy competition ever since Mr. Modi became the Chief Minister of Gujarat. It was Mr. Modi who began investors’ summit while serving as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Now, every State is following it,” he said.

Participating in the programme, Former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the message from Mr. Modi’s continuous wins in the elections was that if you provide good governance, people will keep supporting you.

“India is a vibrant democracy and all the fundamentals of the system are strong. The country has achieved remarkable progress in all sectors after the BJP came to power in 2014. India, which was the 10th largest economy in 2014, is now the fifth biggest in the world,” he said.

BJP leader I.Y.R. Krishna Rao, senior journalist G. Valleswar also spoke on the occasion. BJP State president Somu Veerraju, D. Vijaya Kumar of Emesco Publications were also present.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Javadekar addressed MBA students at P.B. Siddhartha College. He stressed the need for creation of wealth. Irrational distribution of wealth leads to poverty, he said.