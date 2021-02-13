Union Steel Minister behind move to privatise VSP: Minister

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has demanded that the Centre reverse its decision on privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant(VSP).
Addressing the gathering at a protest at Kurmannapalem here on Friday, the Minister said that VSP, which was one among the biggest steel plants in the country, was established after prolonged struggles and 32 persons sacrificing their lives.
He said that the State was paying the highest amount of taxes to the Centre.
Alleging that Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was behind the proposal to privatise VSP, he called upon the people of the State to see through the plan of the BJP. The Steel Minister could have asked POSCO to set up their plant in Odisha, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.
He said that a government would move a resolution against privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in the Assembly. He said that people of the State should draw inspiration from people of Tamil Nadu, who unitedly fight against the Centre when needed.
He called upon all sections of the people to fight for the protection of the steel plant. MLA Tippala Nagireddy, leaders of various trade unions, employees and workers participated in the protest.
