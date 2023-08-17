ADVERTISEMENT

Union, State govts. burdening people with heavy taxes, says CPI leader

August 17, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

They are using police, govt. agencies to suppress voices against their misdeeds, alleges Ramakrishna

The Hindu Bureau

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna speaking at a meeting in Vizianagaram on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Communist Party of India State secretary K. Ramakrishna on Thursday alleged that both Union and State governments were putting heavy tax and financial burden on people while forgetting the fact that India is a welfare State as per the Constitution.

He expressed concern over the heavy borrowings by both governments in spite of huge revenue flow in the form of GST and other taxes. As part of a Statewide bus yatra, he came to Vizianagaram and addressed the party leaders and others.

He said that the governments were misusing their powers with the support of the Income Tax Department, ED, police and other departments when opposition leaders were raising their voice against the misdeeds of the ruling parties.

CPI senior leaders J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy, P. Kameswara Rao, Muppala Nageswara Rao, Bugata Ashok and others were present.

