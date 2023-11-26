Union, State governments failed to follow the ideals of Ambedkar, says Ambedkar Porata Samithi leader

November 26, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Ambedkar Porata Samithi founder president Soru Sambayya, on Sunday (November 26), alleged that both Union and State governments have failed to follow the guidelines of the Indian Constitution, framed by Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, in discharging their duties.

On the occasion of Constitutional Day, he offered tributes to a portrait of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and hailed him for giving the country the best Constitution, at Bobbili in Vizianagaram district.

He urged the government to follow Ambedkar’s ideology which was aimed at uplifting the downtrodden sections of society.

Mr. Sambayya said that the allocations for the welfare of scheduled castes were being reduced every year by both Central and State governments.

Members of the Porata Samithi S.J. Wilson Baba, M. Rama Rao, Boddana Apparao and others were present.

