Union Rural Development Ministry official praises progress of employment guarantee scheme in Chittoor district

Deputy Secretary of the Union Rural Development Ministry Ashish Gupta has commended the progress of the initiatives implemented under the employment guarantee scheme in the Chittoor district.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of a site visit to assess the maintenance of water harvesting structures and orchards, Mr. Ashish Gupta and Joint Commissioner of the State Rural Development Department Mallela Siva Prasad visited Tavanampalle and Irala mandals of Puthalapattu constituency in Chittoor District on Sunday.

During the visit, the officials inspected the rainwater harvesting structures at the MPDO office at Tavanampalle. They also reviewed the work being carried out under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme across the district and participated in the Vanam-Manam programme by planting saplings. They examined a photo gallery showcasing the projects related to the employment guarantee scheme. Subsequently, saplings were planted as part of the Vanam-Manam programme in the Jogula housing colony.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Tavanampalle mandal, Mr. Ashish Gupta interacted with farmer Muniswami Naidu to discuss the cultivation of 120 coconut plants on two acres. The farmer highlighted the challenges in maintaining the coconut plants for three years under the employment guarantee scheme.

Furthermore, the officials visited the plantation of dragon fruit orchards in Irala village panchayat, as well as the avenue plantations in Kanipakam panchayat.

The Deputy Secretary remarked that the progress of the employment guarantee scheme in Chittoor district was commendable and recommended providing a hundred days of work to the job card holders.

District Water Management Authority (DWMA) Project Director N. Rajasekhar informed the Deputy Secretary that 42.61 lakh working days have been provided in the district under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. He explained that 4,738 working days were allocated for the 60 houses constructed in the Jogula Vari Housing Colony of Tavanampalle mandal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.