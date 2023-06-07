Union Minster Bharati Pravin Pawar visits tribal areas in A.P.’s NTR district

June 07, 2023 08:40 am | Updated 08:40 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar visited thandas, a dialysis centre in A Kondur and G Kondur mandals in NTR district on Tuesday,

The Minister said that ₹24 crore worth of benefits were extended to 57,000 beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana programme in the NTR district.

The Minister inspected the functioning of the Primary Health Care centre at G. Konduru mandal and interacted with the local people. She interacted with residents of a lambada thanda in A. Konduru mandal regarding the drinking water availability. Pouring out their woes, the people said that the water was being supplied once in two days. The officials, however, said that there was no scarcity of drinking water. The Union Minister took exception to the contradictory replies from the officials.

Dr. Pawar also visited a dialysis centre at A Konduru and interacted with the patients. She sought to know what the officials were doing when the number of dialysis patients was on the rise in the mandal. The government received complaints about the local dialysis centre, which was started by the Central government. Kidney-related problems were on the rise in the region, apart from the drinking water crisis. There were complaints in this regard. The Centre would release necessary funds under Jal Jeevan Mission if the State government sent proposals, she added.