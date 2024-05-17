Union Ministry of Education inks pact with SV Vedic University

The Union Ministry of Education has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the TTD-run Sri Venkateswara Vedic University (SVVU) aimed at creating and developing content on the Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS).

ADVERTISEMENT

G. Suryanarayana Murthy, national coordinator of IKS at the education ministry, exchanged copies of the MoU with SVVU Vice-Chancellor Rani Sadasiva Murty at the campus here on Friday.

The pact aims to produce content on the IKS through articles and translations of ancient Vedic texts into as many Indian languages as possible. It will also focus on digitising manuscripts, descriptive cataloguing, editing and publishing texts of social relevance from ancient lore with scientific content.

Mr. Murty said that the tie-up would also facilitate seminars, workshops, conferences and ‘Sastrartha Goshtis’ on Vedic sources of IKS, besides building up audio-visual records of Vedic chanting and various rituals, to preserve traditional voices digitally.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.