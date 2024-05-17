ADVERTISEMENT

Union Ministry of Education inks pact with SV Vedic University

Published - May 17, 2024 08:30 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The pact aims to produce content on the Indian Knowledge System through articles and translations of ancient Vedic texts

The Hindu Bureau

G. Suryanarayana Murthy (right), national coordinator of Indian Knowledge System at the Ministry of Education, exchanging the MoU with SVVU Vice-Chancellor Rani Sadasiva Murty, in Tirupati on Friday.

The Union Ministry of Education has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the TTD-run Sri Venkateswara Vedic University (SVVU) aimed at creating and developing content on the Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS).

ADVERTISEMENT

G. Suryanarayana Murthy, national coordinator of IKS at the education ministry, exchanged copies of the MoU with SVVU Vice-Chancellor Rani Sadasiva Murty at the campus here on Friday.

The pact aims to produce content on the IKS through articles and translations of ancient Vedic texts into as many Indian languages as possible. It will also focus on digitising manuscripts, descriptive cataloguing, editing and publishing texts of social relevance from ancient lore with scientific content.

Mr. Murty said that the tie-up would also facilitate seminars, workshops, conferences and ‘Sastrartha Goshtis’ on Vedic sources of IKS, besides building up audio-visual records of Vedic chanting and various rituals, to preserve traditional voices digitally.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US