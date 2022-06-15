Union Ministers’ visits have given a boost to BJP in Andhra Pradesh, says G.V.L. Narasimha Rao

‘Focus is on strengthening network at booth level in all 175 Assembly constituencies’

‘Focus is on strengthening network at booth level in all 175 Assembly constituencies’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has said that the party is gaining a ‘significant strength’ in Andhra Pradesh, with the frequent visits of Union Ministers to the State.

Mr. Narasimha Rao, who is on a tour to the north Andhra district, addressed public meetings in Vizianagaram and Parvatipuram. He also held review meetings with the party leaders including Vizianagaram district president Reddi Pavani and Parvatipuram district president Dwarapureddi Srinivasa Rao.

“As many as 46,000 booth presidents and 9000 in-charges of Shakti Kendras have been told to focus on membership at in villages and wards. We are sure do miracles in 2024 elections,” he said.

Mr. Narasimha Rao said that the party was not keen to discuss alliances at this juncture..

“The BJP is now focusing on strengthening its network at the booth level in all 175 Assembly constituencies by highlighting the Central government’s schemes and the support that has been extended to Andhra Pradesh. Union Ministers are visiting the State regularly to ensure the strict implementation of the Central schemes even as their names have been modified by the YSRCP government,” said Mr. Narasimha Rao.

The BJP leader criticised the YSRCP government for ‘not allowing’ the BJP-led NDA government to take the credit for Central schemes.

“Till a few years ago, the BJP is not very strong in West Bengal. It has become a formidable force there now. On the same lines, it will be strong and form governments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana,” he added.