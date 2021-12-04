Union Minister's statement on Annamayya project baseles: Anil Kumar

VIJAYAWADA

04 December 2021 00:15 IST

Water Resources Minister P. Anil Kumar Yadav has asserted that the Annamayya project breached due to a flash flood which its gates could not withstand.

‘Facts suppressed’

Referring to a statement by Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on the damage to the project, Mr. Kumar pointed out that he (Mr. Shekhawat) should not forget that at least 150 people died in a similar incident in Uttarakhand when a dam burst in February this year, but the facts were suppressed.

Massive flow

Speaking to mediapersons on Friday, Mr. Kumar said the 5th gate of Annamayya project had opened and it had the capacity to let out 40,000 cusecs of water, but it received a massive flow of three lakh cusecs. Therefore, the project gave way to the deluge.

False propaganda

Mr. Shekhawat's statement in Parliament was baseless. Apparently, BJP MPs C.M. Ramesh and Y.S. Chowdary were behind the false propaganda, Mr. Anil Kumar alleged.