Union Ministers Narayanaswamy and Bharati Pawar to visit Vijayawada, Machilipatnam Lok Sabha constituencies from September 10 to 12 

MoS for Health and Family Welfare Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar. File

Union Ministers A. Narayanaswamy (social justice and empowerment) and Bharati Pawar (health and family welfare) will be visiting Vijayawada and Machilipatnam Lok Sabha (LS) constituencies on September 10 and 11 and September 11 and 12 respectively as part of the BJP’s Pravas Yojana.

According to a press release by Paka Venkata Satyanarayana, convener of Andhra Pradesh Pravas Yojana, the Union Ministers would throw light on a slew of schemes being implemented by the BJP-led NDA government, the credit for some of which is being claimed by the State and explain the ‘hand-holding’ given for development post bifurcation.

They will also be holding strategy meetings with the party leaders for organisational strengthening. The basic objective of the campaign is to achieve the ambitious target of coming to power in the 2024 elections.

The latest visit of Union Ministers comes ahead of the ‘street corner meetings’ which the BJP is going to hold across the State from September 18 to expose the failures of the YSR Congress government.