Union Ministers Narayanaswamy and Bharati Pawar to visit Vijayawada, Machilipatnam Lok Sabha constituencies from September 10 to 12 

“They would throw light on a slew of schemes being implemented by the BJP-led NDA government,” a release said.

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
September 05, 2022 13:20 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

MoS for Health and Family Welfare Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar. File

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Ministers A. Narayanaswamy (social justice and empowerment) and Bharati Pawar (health and family welfare) will be visiting Vijayawada and Machilipatnam Lok Sabha (LS) constituencies on September 10 and 11 and September 11 and 12 respectively as part of the BJP’s Pravas Yojana. 

According to a press release by Paka Venkata Satyanarayana, convener of Andhra Pradesh Pravas Yojana, the Union Ministers would throw light on a slew of schemes being implemented by the BJP-led NDA government, the credit for some of which is being claimed by the State and explain the ‘hand-holding’ given for development post bifurcation. 

They will also be holding strategy meetings with the party leaders for organisational strengthening. The basic objective of the campaign is to achieve the ambitious target of coming to power in the 2024 elections. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest visit of Union Ministers comes ahead of the ‘street corner meetings’ which the BJP is going to hold across the State from September 18 to expose the failures of the YSR Congress government.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app