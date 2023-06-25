Union Minister visits IIITDM, Kurnool

June 25, 2023 05:19 am | Updated 05:19 am IST - KURNOOL

Union Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan and former member of Rajya Sabha T.G. Venkatesh visited the IIITDM, Kurnool on Saturday and planted a sapling. Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing Director DVLN Somayajulu explained the developmental activities taken up on the university campus at Jagannathagutta and accompanied the union minister during an inspection of the facilities.

The IIITDM, Kurnool is one of the best among the 30 such institutions countrywide, said Mr. Devusinh Chauhan and expressed satisfaction over the quick academic progress the 750 students could make and hoped that the number of students would soon increase to 1,000. All the students, who had passed out of this institution, had bagged very good jobs, Mr. Somayajulu explained.

