ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister visits IIITDM, Kurnool

June 25, 2023 05:19 am | Updated 05:19 am IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan and former member of Rajya Sabha T.G. Venkatesh planting a sapling during their visit to the IIITDM, Kurnool on Saturday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

Union Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan and former member of Rajya Sabha T.G. Venkatesh visited the IIITDM, Kurnool on Saturday and planted a sapling. Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing Director DVLN Somayajulu explained the developmental activities taken up on the university campus at Jagannathagutta and accompanied the union minister during an inspection of the facilities.

The IIITDM, Kurnool is one of the best among the 30 such institutions countrywide, said Mr. Devusinh Chauhan and expressed satisfaction over the quick academic progress the 750 students could make and hoped that the number of students would soon increase to 1,000. All the students, who had passed out of this institution, had bagged very good jobs, Mr. Somayajulu explained.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US