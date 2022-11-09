Union Minister visits Bapu Museum

The Hindu Bureau VIJAYAWADA
November 09, 2022 22:28 IST

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs & Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal visited the Bapu Museum in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Along with Principal Secretary to Govt. (Youth Services and Sports, Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture) G. Vani Mohan, Mr. Arjun Ram went around the museum which was renovated with state-of-the-art facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Arjun Ram hailed the efforts of the Archaeology and Museums department for developing the museum with international standards.

Mr. Arjun Ram offered floral tributes to the bust of tricolor flag designer and freedom fighter Pingali Venkaiah.

