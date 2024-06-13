Union Minister urged to create more jobs in aviation sector

Andhra Pradesh Parirakshana Samithi State president Lagudu Govind on Thursday urged Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu to create more jobs for locals of north Andhra and other regions in the aviation sector by initiating training institutions in and around Bhogapuram International Airport of Vizianagaram district.

He met the Minister in New Delhi and submitted a memorandum, seeking more jobs for youngsters. “The students are unable to pursue aviation industry-related courses within north Andhra region. Such courses are needed as many job opportunities would be created after the completion of Bhogapuram International Airport. The Minister responded positively to our proposal,” said Mr. Govind.

