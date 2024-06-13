ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister urged to create more jobs in aviation sector

Published - June 13, 2024 06:11 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

A.P. Parirakshana Samithi president Lagudu Govind offering a bouquet to the Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu in New Delhi on Thursday.

Andhra Pradesh Parirakshana Samithi State president Lagudu Govind on Thursday urged Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu to create more jobs for locals of north Andhra and other regions in the aviation sector by initiating training institutions in and around Bhogapuram International Airport of Vizianagaram district.

He met the Minister in New Delhi and submitted a memorandum, seeking more jobs for youngsters. “The students are unable to pursue aviation industry-related courses within north Andhra region. Such courses are needed as many job opportunities would be created after the completion of Bhogapuram International Airport. The Minister responded positively to our proposal,” said Mr. Govind.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US