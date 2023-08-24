Union Minister to lay stone for Tribal University in A.P. on Friday

August 24, 2023 11:39 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Union Minister for Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan will lay the foundation stone for Central Tribal University in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at Mentada, and Dattirajeru mandals of Saluru constituency, Vizianagaram district on Friday.

The university will be constructed in an area of 561.88 acres at an estimated cost of ₹834 crore, according to a press release by the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) department.

The State government has taken up land acquisition in Marrivalasa of Dattirajeru mandal and Chinamedapalli of Mentada mandal in addition to allocating the government land. The government paid a compensation of ₹25.90 crore to the farmers who have given their lands to the university, and also spent another ₹28.49 crore for infrastructure facilities.

Central Tribal University offers 14 academic courses in English, Sociology, Tribal Studies, Biotechnology, Chemistry, Journalism, MBA, MSW at Postgraduate level, Artificial Intelligence, Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Tourism and Travel Management, B.Com in Vocational etc. at degree level and short term courses in Skill Development, Vocational and job-oriented courses.

The university will realise the dream of higher education of the tribals and promote the personal, cultural and environmental development of the tribes, the release said.

The government has been conducting classes on the transit campus, Andhra University old PG campus buildings, Kondakarakam, Vizianagaram district. Currently 385 students are studying there.