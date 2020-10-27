Union Minister to inaugurate NIT buildings today

TADEPALLIGUDEM

27 October 2020 01:09 IST

Academic block, labs, hostels and guest house constructed in first phase, says in-charge Registrar

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Minister of State for Education Sanjay Shyamrao Dhotre and A.P. Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh will inaugurate the new buildings of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Andhra Pradesh, at Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district on Tuesday.

The Ministers will launch the Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan academic block and the Godavari and Krishnaveni hostel buildings for boys and girls, the A.P.J. Abdul Kalam laboratory complex and Athidi guest house constructed under phase-1 through a videoconference, said NIT in-charge Registrar Dinesh P. Shankar Reddy at a press conference here on Monday.

NIT Director Prof. C.S.P. Rao will preside over the function at 4.30 p.m. virtually on https://youtu.be/wn2mXP85xGo.

Transport and West Godavari district in-charge Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani), Narsapuram MP K. Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, Tadepalligudem MLA Kottu Satyanarayana, Collector Revu Mutyala Raju, NIT Board of Governors (BoG) Chairperson Mridula Ramesh and other officials would attend the programme, Mr. Reddy said.

Associate Dean (Planning and Development) N. Jayaram said the first phase buildings were constructed at a cost of ₹415 crore. The NIT had developed an app for the virtual launch, he said.

Head of Electrical Engineering department V. Sandeep said the buildings were constructed on a sprawling 172.6 acre campus in two years.

Institute Training and Placement Officer Kartikeya Sharma said 1,200 boys and 800 girls could be accommodated in the hostel buildings, and the academic building was constructed with 120 rooms.