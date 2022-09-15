Union Minister to inaugurate Lithium-ion cell making unit

Special Correspondent TIRUPATI
September 15, 2022 20:11 IST

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar will launch the pre-production run of India’s first lithium cell manufacturing facility in Tirupati on Friday, according to a press statement.

The state-of-the-art facility set up by Chennai-based Munoth Industries Limited with an outlay of ₹165 crore is located in one of the two Electronics Manufacturing Clusters, which were formally launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015. The plant’s installed capacity at present is 270 Mwh and can produce 20,000 cells of 10Ah capacity everyday, which will be used in power banks. This capacity is around 60% of the nation’s present requirement and India currently imports complete requirement of lithium-ion cells primarily from China, South Korea, Vietnam and Hong Kong.

The inauguration of the plant will be a step in the direction of realising Mr. Modi’s vision of making India the global hub of electronic manufacturing, Mr. Chandrasekhar said in New Delhi on Thursday, ahead of starting to Tirupati. The Minister will also be visiting the Dixon Technologies and United Telelinks facilities located in the EMCs at Renigunta near Tirupati.

