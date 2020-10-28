Union Minister responds positively to MP’s plea on ESI hospital

GUNTUR

28 October 2020 00:34 IST

Non-availability of land delays the project

Lavu Srikrishnadevaraylu , MP of Narasaraopet, on Tuesday urged Union Minister for Labour Santosh Gangwar to clear the construction of ESI Hospital in Chilakaluripet in Guntur district.

The MP said that a 100-bed ESI hospital was sanctioned for Guntur district, but the project did not take off because of non-availability of land. ESI beneficiaries and their dependent family members were suffering without adequate healthcare facilities. “This is now going to change as suitable land parcels have been identified in Chilakaluripet for the ESI hospital to come up.”

Apprising the Labour Ministry of newly identified land in Thimmapuram and Ganapavaram which was close to NH 5, the MP requested him for fast construction of the hospital. The Labour Minister took note of the land parcels identified and assured his complete support in the speedy construction of the hospital in Chilakaluripet for the benefit of Guntur district.

Subsidy for rice exporters

Earlier, the MP called on Railway Board Chairman regarding subsidies for rice exporters and sought for smooth transport of rice from interior regions of the State.

“Indian rice exporters have worked hard over the years to provide an international market for India's paddy farmers. Our farmers grow quality non-basmati rice which fetches more than ₹30,000 crore in exports annually,” said the MP.

Putting forward proposals to classify rice meant for exports at par with rice procured by FCI for fast movement and extending station to station facility to rice exporters, the MP said that exports would fetch good revenues for traders.