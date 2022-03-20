Union Minister prays at Tirumala temple

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy being greeted by TTD Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy and Additional EO A.V. Dharma Reddy at the Tirumala temple on Sunday.

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G. Kishan Reddy offered prayers at the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala on Sunday morning.

Upon the arrival of his entourage, the Union Minister was accorded a ceremonial reception by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy and temple priests. Later, the pundits showered vedic hymns (Vedashirvachanam) on the Minister and presented him ‘Srivari Theertha Prasadam’.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma and his family members also offered prayers at the temple.

The priests showered vedic hymns on him. Mr. Jawahar Reddy presented ‘Theertha Prasadam’, a coffee table book on the TTD and agarbattis made by the TTD’s Goshala to Mr. Sharma.