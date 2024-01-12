Union Minister praises the tradition of celebrating Sankranti with family in Telugu States

January 12, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

It is good that the people in the two Telugu States are keeping the tradition of celebrating Sankranti with family at their native places alive, said Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region G. Kishan Reddy.

Speaking at Sankranti celebrations organised by the Vijayawada Chapter of Swarna Bharath Trust at Atkur village in Unguturu mandal of Krishna district on January 12 (Friday), the Minister said wherever the youngsters are working, they make it a point to visit their native places.

He said this time there is one more reason to celebrate as the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is ready for consecration on January 22.

Former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, who took part in the event along with his wife Usha, said the festival is dear to him since it brings back memories of his childhood. “Being a farmer’s son, the festival always held special place in my heart,” Mr. Venkaiah Naidu said.

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari and others participated in the event, filled with cultural programmes.

